Black Bears return to action after bye week with Elon

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football will be back at Alfond Stadium on Saturday to face the Elon Phoenix.

UMaine back from bye week (WABI)

The opposition is coming off an upset win over No. 22 Richmond, while the Black Bears have been working over their bye week to sure up the defense.

“We’ve got to be able to be consistent and do it all the time. I think we’re doing a good job of swarming to the football. Our missed tackles are down, but in terms of the explosive plays I still think it’s too many. There are improvements there, but it’s got to be consistent, and against a team like this it’s got to be that way,” said Nick Charlton, head coach.

On the offensive side of the ball, Derek Robertson is a few weeks into taking over starting quarterback duties. He said he’s confident in what Maine can do, as the running back touches between Elijah Barnwell and Freddie Brock are up in the air due to injury.

“We’re good all around. We just have to go out there, execute the plan the coaches gave to us because it’s going to be good, and we’ll be alright,” said Robertson, redshirt freshman quarterback.

Saturday’s game is a noon kickoff.

