Advertisement

Black Bears return to action after bye week with Elon

Saturday noon kickoff for UMaine and Phoenix
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football will be back at Alfond Stadium on Saturday to face the Elon Phoenix.

UMaine back from bye week
UMaine back from bye week(WABI)

The opposition is coming off an upset win over No. 22 Richmond, while the Black Bears have been working over their bye week to sure up the defense.

“We’ve got to be able to be consistent and do it all the time. I think we’re doing a good job of swarming to the football. Our missed tackles are down, but in terms of the explosive plays I still think it’s too many. There are improvements there, but it’s got to be consistent, and against a team like this it’s got to be that way,” said Nick Charlton, head coach.

On the offensive side of the ball, Derek Robertson is a few weeks into taking over starting quarterback duties. He said he’s confident in what Maine can do, as the running back touches between Elijah Barnwell and Freddie Brock are up in the air due to injury.

“We’re good all around. We just have to go out there, execute the plan the coaches gave to us because it’s going to be good, and we’ll be alright,” said Robertson, redshirt freshman quarterback.

Saturday’s game is a noon kickoff.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Dunlap says he passed one of the required accounting tests but failed two others by a...
State auditor steps down after failing accounting exams
Prosecutors say both victims were shot multiple times in the head, neck and chest.
Double-murder trial begins in Maine
Shifts in the spread of the coronavirus fueled by the Delta variant have changed goals for herd...
Head of Maine CDC says Delta variant changes herd immunity goals
A 12 year old girl from Corinth has spent the past month recovering from a major health scare.
Corinth girl welcomed home with parade after major health scare
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
904 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths

Latest News

The coach says Barr seems to be a more common name in the East than the Midwest.
Maine men’s hockey coach and TV5 sports director share same name
Black Bears to face Top 20 Mavericks
Maine men’s hockey traveling to Omaha
Kendra Fournier enjoying senior football season at John Bapst
Kendra Fournier enjoying senior football season at John Bapst
October 1 First & 5
October 1 First & 5