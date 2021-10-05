Bangor Buddy Walk planned to promote Down syndrome acceptance, inclusion

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - October is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month. In honor of the occasion, a group of local moms is hosting a Buddy Walk this weekend.

The national Buddy Walk program started in the 1990s as a way to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

“When we found out that we were having Brielle, they told us that we had a 5% chance that she was going to come out with Down syndrome, but they ruled it out,” said Shelley Sargent, Brielle’s mom. “Once we had her, surprise! We have a beautiful Down syndrome little girl.”

Getting her daughter’s diagnosis was an emotional experience for Sargent.

“I know when I got the news, you’re kind of sad. You’re heartbroken and you just don’t even know who to turn to or where to look,” said Sargent. “It does help to talk to other parents, other moms to know we’re not alone and what we’re facing is okay.”

Sargent is one of about a half-dozen moms in Eastern Maine who connected over Facebook. They call themselves T21 Moms, after trisomy 21, another name for Down Syndrome.

“One of the moms also has a kiddo who was in the NICU at the same time as Francesca,” said Elise DelMonaco, Francesca’s mom. “We happened to connect that way and she reached out one day and said, ‘Would you be interested in getting together with some other moms who have young ones with Down syndrome and maybe we can, you know, connect and help each other out and navigate this journey?’ And from there it’s kind of exploded, in a good way.”

A few months ago, they started meeting for play dates and other in-person get togethers. They celebrate each others’ victories, while also supporting each other and offering advice in the challenging times.

“This group, we encounter a few different challenges and I think that sometimes it’s just knowing that you’re still on the right track and it’s okay. It’s going to be okay no matter what you encounter,” said DelMonaco. “You can reach out and have a network there.”

As a way of reaching out to even more families, they’re organizing a Buddy Walk in Bangor. They hope it helps provide information, and a support system, that wasn’t immediately available to them.

It’s scheduled for Saturday, October 9th at 11:00 a.m. at the Bangor Waterfront.

“We have activities planned at the beginning of the walk, so it’s not just a walk,” said Erin Hatch, Maddox’s mom. “There’s some therapists coming, some sign language interpreters that have gotten a hold of it. We have a lot of people that have come together to support us.”

“Come! Come and join us. Support us. See them, get to meet them, and you won’t regret it,” said Sargent.

The route is what they’re calling “a little extra 5K.” It’s a 3.21-mile loop wrapping around the community -- and their kids.

“My boy brings so much joy to our family every single day, and we are so thankful for him,” said Hatch. “Never would we trade his extra chromosome.”

“Chin up. We’ve got you. We’re here to support you, and they’re wonderful kids with big futures ahead of them,” said Sargent.

Hatch says they already have 130 people registered for the event, which will also include pumpkin painting and lunch. That turnout would far surpass their expectations.

For more information or to register, visit their website: https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Bangor/BangorBuddyWalk?fbclid=IwAR1IenUCev915epBb51CtDmhfwKD9z_gz1bW-xaG2mEI3nJ0YONL9a7H2eg.

