904 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths

Maine (WABI) - 904 new coronavirus cases in Maine and 10 new deaths. These numbers reflect data gathered by the Maine CDC since Saturday.

5 of those deaths come from Penobscot County alone. One each in Kennebec, Piscataquis, Cumberland, Aroostook and Sagadahoc counties.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Penobscot County with 121 additional cases. Kennebec recording 108.

58 in Hancock County, 48 in Washington County, and 32 in Waldo County.

New coronavirus cases and vaccinates rates in Maine (WABI TV)

65.34% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Only 54 new doses were administered since Monday. No new booster shots.

Meanwhile 192 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, the first time in several weeks that number has been under 200.

62 are in critical care and 21 are on a ventilator.

