UMaine celebrates nursing students past and present with pizza party

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine School of Nursing celebrated their students and faculty today both past and present.

They held a pizza party To honor the people they’re calling their 2020 COVID-19 pandemic heroes.

The nursing school graduated 60 students in early 2020 and 2021 who entered the workforce and have helped respond to the pandemic.

Current students and staff have been working in hospitals and helping to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Many of the third year nursing students say it’s been challenging to learn amid the constant changes, but they’re glad they can help out where needed.

”We were kind of thrown into it because we went from kind of being online right to hands on. Just getting used to that is a big change, but we’ve really had a lot of experience with hands on with patients, and with other nurses and providers, so it’s a great experience,” said nursing student Lauren Young.

“It’s been incredibly challenging, exhausting, also exciting. Our students faculty, staff, everyone, our healthcare partners in the community really rally together. Over the past 20 months, I’ve seen really unprecedented team work and collaboration and enthusiasm, commitment to the profession, to our community,” said Director of the School of Nursing Kelley Strout.

We’re told to date, the UMaine nursing students have administered roughly 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations statewide.

