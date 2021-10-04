Tremont public hearing tonight to discuss proposed campground ordinance

TREMONT, Maine (WABI) - A special town meeting takes place in Tremont Monday night, to discuss plans for a 154-site campground, lodge and café.

The owners of Acadia Wilderness Lodge describe it as an environmentally-friendly glamping destination.

But some residents are concerned about the increased noise and traffic visitors would bring. They presented a citizens petition to the Board of Selectmen in August to place a moratorium on campgrounds in town.

The Board of Selectmen is taking public input tonight on two proposed referendum questions.

Question Two is the campground moratorium ordinance.

Question One would alter the town’s site plan review ordinance, which the selectmen have already indicated they support.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m.

