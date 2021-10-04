Advertisement

Penquis unveils Bangor affordable housing for older adults

Penquis
Penquis(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s newest affordable housing development was unveiled today with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Penquis partnered with MaineHousing and the City of Bangor to develop the housing for low income, older adults.

The 40,000 square foot building located just off Grandview Avenue has 40 one-bedroom apartments.

They’re available for adults 55 and older whose income is 60 percent or less of the area’s median income.

Former Penquis CEO Charlie Newton, who the building is named after, says there is a growing need for affordable housing, especially in Bangor.

“Housing shortage in Bangor is particularly conspicuous and affordable housing is that much worse, especially in today’s housing market. So, having low income housing for senior citizens, the particular target population we’re just really proud to able to be involved in that,” Newton said.

The Charlie and Ellen Newton building sits right next to the Stephen B. Mooers Village, another affordable housing development that opened last fall.

Penquis CEO Kara Hay says they always encourage people to apply through the housing foundation.

