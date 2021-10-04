The Nourished Turtle expands offerings for Bradley ice cream customers

BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) - You can’t always eat ice cream, right?

As much as we’d all like that answer to be yes, it should probably be no.

With that in mind, Spencer’s Ice Cream in Bradley is expanding their offerings.

The Nourished Turtle will operate out of the same spot on Main Street but will offer healthier choices.

You can now order things like smoothies, overnight oats, and avocado toast.

“Because I think that’s where we’re going,” explained Assistant Manager Celeste Creighton. “I think people want a little bit of a healthier option. You know, they want something that they can have throughout the day like in their morning hours, whether that be a smoothie, they want something, not ice cream all the time and that’s the feedback we’ve been hearing from them as well, and there’s really nothing in the area for that to be offered.”

Right now, they are undergoing renovations, so they are only serving through their drive thru or on their porch.

The hope is to have everything done in the next few months.

