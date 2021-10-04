Advertisement

The Nourished Turtle expands offerings for Bradley ice cream customers

Ice cream parlor expands with healthier choices.
Ice cream parlor expands with healthier choices.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) - You can’t always eat ice cream, right?

As much as we’d all like that answer to be yes, it should probably be no.

With that in mind, Spencer’s Ice Cream in Bradley is expanding their offerings.

The Nourished Turtle will operate out of the same spot on Main Street but will offer healthier choices.

You can now order things like smoothies, overnight oats, and avocado toast.

“Because I think that’s where we’re going,” explained Assistant Manager Celeste Creighton. “I think people want a little bit of a healthier option. You know, they want something that they can have throughout the day like in their morning hours, whether that be a smoothie, they want something, not ice cream all the time and that’s the feedback we’ve been hearing from them as well, and there’s really nothing in the area for that to be offered.”

Right now, they are undergoing renovations, so they are only serving through their drive thru or on their porch.

The hope is to have everything done in the next few months.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Dunlap says he passed one of the required accounting tests but failed two others by a...
State auditor steps down after failing accounting exams
Shifts in the spread of the coronavirus fueled by the Delta variant have changed goals for herd...
Head of Maine CDC says Delta variant changes herd immunity goals
Mariana Jacome, 13, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from family nurse practitioner Temperance...
Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates
A 12 year old girl from Corinth has spent the past month recovering from a major health scare.
Corinth girl welcomed home with parade after major health scare
The head-on crash sent one car into the woods.
Orono crash sends four to the hospital Friday night

Latest News

The Acadia Wilderness Lodge proposal from Kenya Hopkins and her husband, James, is a 154-site...
Tremont public hearing tonight to discuss proposed campground ordinance
NDT - Fire Prevention Week - October 4
Learning the sounds of fire safety
710 of doses administered were booster shots.
More than 65% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Prosecutors say both victims were shot multiple times in the head, neck and chest.
Double-murder trial begins in Maine