Nomination of Darcie Mcelwee to become the new U.S. Attorney for Maine advances in Senate

Washington, D.C. (WABI) - The nomination of a longtime federal prosecutor in Maine to become the new U.S. Attorney for the state is moving forward.

Senator Susan Collins says Assistant U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

Her nomination now awaits consideration by the full Senate.

President Biden nominated McElwee to replace Halsey Frank, who resigned in February.

The Caribou native has been a federal prosecutor since 2002.

The four members of Maine’s congressional delegation all support McElwee’s nomination.

