Mix of sun and clouds today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build in across the northern half of the state today while a stationary front remains to the south. Showers are possible across southern Maine, but dry conditions are expected farther north. A few showers may make it to the Augusta area overnight, but otherwise expect partly cloudy skies through the Bangor region and clearing the farther north you go. Area across northern Maine that have clear skies overnight could have lows drop into the upper 20 and 30s.

A few showers may linger through the Augusta area Tuesday morning, but otherwise high pressure remains over the region this week. Most days this week will with be sunny or mostly sunny with above average highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 55-63°. NNE wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with clearer skies farther north. Lows 30-48°. Calm wind.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 60-66°. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Light and variable wind.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Light west wind.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. NNW wind 5-10 mph.