Advertisement

Maine National Guard soldiers deploy to southern border

Maine National Guard members deploy to southern border
Maine National Guard members deploy to southern border(Maine National Guard)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - About 120 Maine National Guard soldiers are deploying to the southern border.

The soldiers from the 488th Military Police Company departed from the Portland International Jetport on Monday.

They’ll be assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Maine Governor Janet Mills joined the soldiers at the airport, wishing them a safe deployment.

They’re replacing members of the 262nd Engineer Company who have been conducting a similar mission that concludes this fall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Dunlap says he passed one of the required accounting tests but failed two others by a...
State auditor steps down after failing accounting exams
Shifts in the spread of the coronavirus fueled by the Delta variant have changed goals for herd...
Head of Maine CDC says Delta variant changes herd immunity goals
Mariana Jacome, 13, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from family nurse practitioner Temperance...
Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates
A 12 year old girl from Corinth has spent the past month recovering from a major health scare.
Corinth girl welcomed home with parade after major health scare
The head-on crash sent one car into the woods.
Orono crash sends four to the hospital Friday night

Latest News

Darcie McElwee
Nomination of Darcie Mcelwee to become the new U.S. Attorney for Maine advances in Senate
Maine gas prices go unchanged in the past week
Maine gas prices have not changed in the past week
Art Waves is treating parking lot kiosk covers as blank canvases in Bar Harbor for the winter.
Bar Harbor getting some new downtown artwork this winter
Ice cream parlor expands with healthier choices.
The Nourished Turtle expands offerings for Bradley ice cream customers