Maine National Guard soldiers deploy to southern border

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - About 120 Maine National Guard soldiers are deploying to the southern border.

The soldiers from the 488th Military Police Company departed from the Portland International Jetport on Monday.

They’ll be assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Maine Governor Janet Mills joined the soldiers at the airport, wishing them a safe deployment.

They’re replacing members of the 262nd Engineer Company who have been conducting a similar mission that concludes this fall.

