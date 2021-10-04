Maine gas prices have not changed in the past week
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state have not changed in the past week.
The average price remains at $3.10 a gallon.
According to GasBuddy.com prices in Maine are point six cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
The national average is also unchanged in the last week at $3.18 cents.
That is more than a dollar higher than a year ago.
