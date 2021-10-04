Maine gas prices have not changed in the past week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state have not changed in the past week.

The average price remains at $3.10 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com prices in Maine are point six cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average is also unchanged in the last week at $3.18 cents.

That is more than a dollar higher than a year ago.

