Double-murder trial begins in Maine

Prosecutors say both victims were shot multiple times in the head, neck and chest.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARIS, Maine (WMTW) - Jury selection was beginning Monday in the murder trial of Mark Penley.

He is accused of killing two people inside their South Paris apartment on Jan. 1, 2019.

Prosecutors say Penley shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Heather Bickford, as well as Dana Hill.

Investigators say Penley then called 911 himself to report their deaths.

According to court papers, police also found a bloody baseball bat.

The affidavit also says when police searched Penley’s vehicle, they found bullets matching those found at the murder scene and a rubber glove.

According to the affidavit, Bickford feared for her life and contacted local police three days before she was killed.

She asked police to look out for Penley’s white SUV and told the officer Penley “would not stop contacting her.” The affidavit says she was planning to file a protection from abuse order on New Year’s Eve, but the court was closed.

Bickford’s 8-year-old and 2-month-old children were found in the apartment alive, police said. The children were not hurt.

Penley told police he went to visit the children and found Bickford and Hill dead, according to the affidavit.

The trial was scheduled to start as soon as a jury was seated.

