Chilly Night Across The North. Clouds Will Keep The Rest Warmer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure remains just to our north continuing to keep all the moisture into southern New England. Cloud cover will move into the region tonight, espcecially over southern and western locations. This will help to keep lows for those locations slightly warmer in the mid to upper 40s & low 50s. The clouds will struggle to find their way into central & eastern Main. Locations north of a ling from Greenville, Millinocket to Calais will keep clear skies. This is going to result in another chilly night with areas of frost likely. Lows will drop into the 20s & low 30s. For the Bangor & surrounding areas there will be some clouds that move in helping to keep lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday will start with some cloud cover over central & western Maine. The high pressure will continue to slide southwards & will help to clear the cloud cover out. Many locations will have increasing sunshine with highs that will reach the low to mid 60s.

High pressure centers on the region by Wednesday, along with an upper level ridge. The pair will help to bring us lots of sunshine & dry conditions. It will also help to warm our highs. Most areas will be heading for the upper 60s to low 70s not just for Wednesday, but for Thursday & Friday as well.

A cold front will move through late Friday into early Saturday. This will send our highs for Saturday back to near seasonable in the 50s & 60s. A few more clouds expected Saturday. There will be disturbance that will move across the region comd Sunday & into Monday. This will bring the return of some scattered showers to the forecast.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds central & west. Clear skies north & east. Under the clouds, lows will be in the 40s & 50s. Under the clear skies, lows in the 20s & 30s. Winds will be light & variable.

TUESDAY: Clouds around in the morning. Increasing afternoon sun with highs in the 60s. Winds will still be light & variable.

WEDNESDAY: Areas of patchy AM fog. Rest of the day will have sunshine with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY: Widespread morning fog. Mostly sunny skies with a mild day on the way. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: Another mild day with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: Cooler with a mixture of sun & clouds. Highs reaching the 50s & low 60s.

