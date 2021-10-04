Advertisement

Bar Harbor getting some new downtown artwork this winter

Art Waves is treating parking lot kiosk covers as blank canvases in Bar Harbor for the winter.
Art Waves is treating parking lot kiosk covers as blank canvases in Bar Harbor for the winter.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - There may never be a full resolution to downtown Bar Harbor’s parking shortage problem, but the town has found a creative way to cover its parking kiosks in the winter.

It’s all thanks to Art Waves, a nonprofit community art center in Town Hill.

”It’s good all around for everyone to be around art,” said Art Waves founder and Executive Directors Liz Cutler.

Bar Harbor has twenty one kiosks around the downtown area. They’re great for collecting revenue and occasionally confusing tourists, but they’ve never added any cultural value.

This winter, that’s going to change.

“The parking committee approached Art Waves and asked if we would somehow make these kiosk covers more attractive,” Culter said. “So we went and asked the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts, a lot of community groups and organizations if they wanted to be part of this, and then we asked a few artists. Then we invited different people to come in and embellish the kiosks.”

Finished projects so far have used stained glass as well as oil and acrylic paint, each with its own unique artistic vibe.

“People will come and pick them up, bring them back, and then they’re finished. We just have to varnish them. It’s like Christmas. I mean, it’s like getting these gifts that appear.”

Culter said if you think they look good now, wait until winter arrives.

“They look very different in the snow because when the sun hits them, the snow bounces the colors around. So, it’s pretty exciting to see how different they are.”

Art Waves offers a variety of classes and events, everything from dance classes and dance studio time, to figure drawing and storytelling. It hopes bringing some winter color to gray machines that deal only in numbers will spark even more interest in the arts in Bar Harbor.

“I think people will see these, and not all of them are professional artists, and I hope that someone gets the sense of, “I could do that,” because we have the space, and we have the time, and we have the community to make it happen.”

For more information about classes and events at Art Waves, visit artwavesmdi.org

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Dunlap says he passed one of the required accounting tests but failed two others by a...
State auditor steps down after failing accounting exams
Shifts in the spread of the coronavirus fueled by the Delta variant have changed goals for herd...
Head of Maine CDC says Delta variant changes herd immunity goals
Mariana Jacome, 13, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from family nurse practitioner Temperance...
Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates
A 12 year old girl from Corinth has spent the past month recovering from a major health scare.
Corinth girl welcomed home with parade after major health scare
The head-on crash sent one car into the woods.
Orono crash sends four to the hospital Friday night

Latest News

Ice cream parlor expands with healthier choices.
The Nourished Turtle expands offerings for Bradley ice cream customers
The Acadia Wilderness Lodge proposal from Kenya Hopkins and her husband, James, is a 154-site...
Tremont public hearing tonight to discuss proposed campground ordinance
NDT - Fire Prevention Week - October 4
Learning the sounds of fire safety
710 of doses administered were booster shots.
More than 65% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19