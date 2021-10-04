Bar Harbor getting some new downtown artwork this winter

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - There may never be a full resolution to downtown Bar Harbor’s parking shortage problem, but the town has found a creative way to cover its parking kiosks in the winter.

It’s all thanks to Art Waves, a nonprofit community art center in Town Hill.

”It’s good all around for everyone to be around art,” said Art Waves founder and Executive Directors Liz Cutler.

Bar Harbor has twenty one kiosks around the downtown area. They’re great for collecting revenue and occasionally confusing tourists, but they’ve never added any cultural value.

This winter, that’s going to change.

“The parking committee approached Art Waves and asked if we would somehow make these kiosk covers more attractive,” Culter said. “So we went and asked the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts, a lot of community groups and organizations if they wanted to be part of this, and then we asked a few artists. Then we invited different people to come in and embellish the kiosks.”

Finished projects so far have used stained glass as well as oil and acrylic paint, each with its own unique artistic vibe.

“People will come and pick them up, bring them back, and then they’re finished. We just have to varnish them. It’s like Christmas. I mean, it’s like getting these gifts that appear.”

Culter said if you think they look good now, wait until winter arrives.

“They look very different in the snow because when the sun hits them, the snow bounces the colors around. So, it’s pretty exciting to see how different they are.”

Art Waves offers a variety of classes and events, everything from dance classes and dance studio time, to figure drawing and storytelling. It hopes bringing some winter color to gray machines that deal only in numbers will spark even more interest in the arts in Bar Harbor.

“I think people will see these, and not all of them are professional artists, and I hope that someone gets the sense of, “I could do that,” because we have the space, and we have the time, and we have the community to make it happen.”

For more information about classes and events at Art Waves, visit artwavesmdi.org

