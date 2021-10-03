Advertisement

WWII veteran killed in action brought home to Maine

United States Army for Second Lieutenant Ernest Vienneau who was killed in action in 1944 while serving in WWII.
Members from the Maine State Police Honor Guard conducted an honorable transfer from...
Members from the Maine State Police Honor Guard conducted an honorable transfer from Massachusetts to Millinocket Saturday at the request of the United States Army for 2nd Lt. Ernest Vienneau.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The remains of a Maine World War II pilot who was killed in action have been returned to Maine.

Members from the Maine State Police Honor Guard conducted an honorable transfer from Massachusetts to Millinocket Saturday at the request of the United States Army for 2nd Lt. Ernest Vienneau.

Vienneau was 25 when he died in 1944.

A bomber on which he served as co-pilot came under fire over present-day Slovenia and had to be ditched.

Following the war, his remains could not be found and recovered. In the fall of 2020 his remains were recovered and properly identified.

He will be buried on October 9 in Millinocket.

