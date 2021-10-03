Three Maine firefighters honored during national event

EMMITSBURG, Maryland (WABI) - Sunday saw the culmination of the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

After missing last year due to the pandemic, 215 firefighters that died in the line of duty were honored in an in person ceremony attended by loved ones.

Three Mainers were among those remembered.

“Today’s service began with the traditional tolling of the bells, and across our nation, bells are ringing in recognition of the sacrifice of your loved ones made.” said NFFF Chairman Troy Markell. “People everywhere understand that their communities are made safer by firefighters just like yours.”

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in Emmitsburg, Maryland hosting Sunday’s annual event.

Families of Captain Joel Barnes of the Berwick Fire Department, Captain Michael Bell of Farmington Fire and Rescue, and Lieutenant Harold Moore of the Jackson Fire Department were presented with an American Flag flown over the memorial and the U.S. Capitol.

“We stand in awe of your resilience as you made your way through the hardest of times further compounded by the pandemic’s uncertainty, fear, and change,” added Markell. “The last 18 months have been anything but normal. We know it has been much harder for you as you’ve coped with the changes in your life.”

Their names added to the memorial itself, which was constructed in 1981.

“Features a sculpted Maltese cross the traditional symbol of the fire service and engraved plaque on that monument bears a message from then President Ronald Reagan,” explained Tonya Hoover, Acting U.S. Fire Administrator. “At the base of the monument is the eternal flame, symbolizing the spirit of all firefighters, past, present and future. Since 1981 It has served as a place of remembrance for the sacrifices and contributions of firefighters, lost in the line of duty. The names on the memorial, not only memorialize those men and women, but also represent the history of the American fire service.”

Moore suffered a fatal heart attack after responding to a residential fire.

Barnes died while protecting a fellow firefighter during an apartment fire.

Bell was killed in the explosion at the Leap Incorporated building in Farmington, that injured 8 others.

Sunday’s event serving as a reminder, that they are gone, but not forgotten.

“They live within us through memories through the ways they made you smile and you ache because they are no longer here,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “They live within you, and all those they touched along the way. We will not forget their service, and this family will always be with you. This memorial is a symbol of a reminder of the life and service of our fallen firefighters. They will live forever in our hearts.”

