Advertisement

State auditor steps down after failing accounting exams

Matthew Dunlap says he passed one of the required accounting tests but failed two others by a...
Matthew Dunlap says he passed one of the required accounting tests but failed two others by a margin of five questions.(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s state auditor announced Friday that he is stepping down after failing two exams needed to become a certified public accountant, a requirement for the post he was elected to last year.

Matthew Dunlap says he passed one of the required accounting tests but failed two others by a margin of five questions.

The soonest he could retake the exams is in 60 days, putting him past the nine-month window to gain certification after his election.

Dunlap said he will turn the job over to Deputy State Auditor Melissa Perkins.

Dunlap spent 14 years as Maine’s secretary of state before reaching the term limit in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reporting a rise in breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among the fully...
Breakthrough cases a product of Maine’s high vax rate says Maine CDC
The head-on crash sent one car into the woods.
Orono crash sends four to the hospital Friday night
22-year-old Tyler Clavette has been found safe, according to police.
UPDATE: Penobscot Nation Police Department locate missing man
Power restored to Versant Power customers in Penobscot County
Total cases have surpassed 91,000.
Maine CDC reports 741 new cases of coronavirus, 2 more deaths

Latest News

Company intends to restore Maine-Nova Scotia ferry in 2022
Carolyn's Pumpkin Patch in Winterport
Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch selling pumpkins in memory of Winterport woman
This year's theme was "Woofstock."
Paws on Parade makes successful return
Total cases have surpassed 91,000.
Maine CDC reports 741 new cases of coronavirus, 2 more deaths