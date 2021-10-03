State auditor steps down after failing accounting exams

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s state auditor announced Friday that he is stepping down after failing two exams needed to become a certified public accountant, a requirement for the post he was elected to last year.

Matthew Dunlap says he passed one of the required accounting tests but failed two others by a margin of five questions.

The soonest he could retake the exams is in 60 days, putting him past the nine-month window to gain certification after his election.

Dunlap said he will turn the job over to Deputy State Auditor Melissa Perkins.

Dunlap spent 14 years as Maine’s secretary of state before reaching the term limit in 2020.

