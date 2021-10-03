Portland rally for abortion access comes ahead of pivotal Supreme Court term

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Roughly 200 supporters of abortion access held a rally in Portland’s Congress Square Park Saturday.

The demonstration coincided with hundreds of other planned rallies across the country.

“What’s happening in the Supreme Court could potentially impact half of the country, millions of people,” said Nicole Clegg, vice president of Public Policy for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

Front of mind for Clegg and the dozens of other demonstrators is the new Supreme Court term beginning next week.

“More than half of the population could find themselves living in a state where their access to abortion care has been greatly restricted or essentially fully eliminated,” Clegg said.

On Friday, the Biden administration urged a federal judge to block the new law in Texas banning abortions after six weeks.

That is just one in a series of cases that could rise to the high court where Roe v. Wade could be upheld or overturned.

“I aspire to be a healthcare provider that provides abortions to people who need them and I want to protect that right,” medical student Nichole Moore said.

Moore believes Maine is not immune to legislative efforts intended to weaken access to abortion.

On Saturday, Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins said the Texas law is “harmful and extreme” and supports codifying Roe v. Wade but believes a Democratic-led legislative effort to do so goes too far.

“Unfortunately, the bill that the House Democrats have drafted goes way beyond codifying Roe. For example, their legislation would severely weaken protections afforded to health care providers who refuse to perform abortions on religious or moral grounds,” Collins said in a statement.

Those demonstrating in Portland on Saturday emphasized their effort to rally support behind protecting abortion rights.

“I was moved to tears at points. I think it was really powerful and I am really super proud to be a Mainer here today,” Moore said.

