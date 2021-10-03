More than 65% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than 5,600 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.

2,936 of those shots administered were Pfizer booster shots.

More than 65% of Maine’s population is now fully vaccinated against the virus.

As of Sunday morning, 205 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

64 are in critical care and 29 are on a ventilator.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update on those numbers will come on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.