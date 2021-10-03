More than 65% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
More than 5,600 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out Saturday.
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than 5,600 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.
2,936 of those shots administered were Pfizer booster shots.
More than 65% of Maine’s population is now fully vaccinated against the virus.
As of Sunday morning, 205 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
64 are in critical care and 29 are on a ventilator.
Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.
The next update on those numbers will come on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.