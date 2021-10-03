Advertisement

More than 65% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 5,600 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out Saturday.
More than 5,600 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out Saturday.
More than 5,600 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out Saturday.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than 5,600 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.

2,936 of those shots administered were Pfizer booster shots.

More than 65% of Maine’s population is now fully vaccinated against the virus.

As of Sunday morning, 205 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

64 are in critical care and 29 are on a ventilator.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update on those numbers will come on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reporting a rise in breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among the fully...
Breakthrough cases a product of Maine’s high vax rate says Maine CDC
The head-on crash sent one car into the woods.
Orono crash sends four to the hospital Friday night
22-year-old Tyler Clavette has been found safe, according to police.
UPDATE: Penobscot Nation Police Department locate missing man
Total cases have surpassed 91,000.
Maine CDC reports 741 new cases of coronavirus, 2 more deaths
Power restored to Versant Power customers in Penobscot County

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC
741 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
Coronavirus
Maine CDC head says rural areas need more COVID-19 testing
The Maine CDC is reporting 926 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, a single day record since the...
Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Maine since pandemic began
The latest weapon in the fight against vaccine hesitancy... children.
Maine CDC hopes children can get through to vaccine hesitant parents