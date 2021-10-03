Advertisement

Maine’s largest agricultural fair kicks off

It’s the last and largest fair of the season in Maine
Fryeburg Fair
Fryeburg Fair
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) - The granddaddy of all agricultural fairs in Maine kicked off Sunday with sheepdog trials, ox pulling - and duck herding.

The Fryeburg Fair, which dates to 1851, was shut down last year because of the pandemic but is back this season.

It’s the last and largest fair of the season in Maine, and it’ll continue through next weekend.

Events include horse racing, horse pulling, ox pulling and pig scrambles, among others. Along the way, there are pie-eating competitions, anvil throws and tractor pulls.

Time to get ready for Fryeburg Fair! Gates open NOW! www.fryeburgfair.org Here's the whole program -...

Posted by Fryeburg Fair on Sunday, October 3, 2021

