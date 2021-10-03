Advertisement

Maine’s governor, congressional leaders attend christening of new warship at BIW

The USS Carl M. Levin is named in honor of the late U.S. Sen. Carl M. Levin of Michigan
The USS Carl M. Levin is named in honor of the late U.S. Sen. Carl M. Levin of Michigan.
The USS Carl M. Levin is named in honor of the late U.S. Sen. Carl M. Levin of Michigan.(Bath Iron Works)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH, Maine (WMTW) - Hundreds were at Bath Iron Works Saturday morning for a christening ceremony of a new warship, the U.S.S. Carl M. Levin.

The warship is an Arleigh Burke-class Flight IIA guided missile destroyer.

Officials at Bath Iron Works say that destroyer will be a mainstay of the U.S. Navy for years to come.

The 510-foot warship has been described as “versatile” and able to withstand attacks from enemy ships, submarines and aircraft. It can also withstand chemical attacks.

The ship is named in honor of U.S. Sen. Carl. M. Levin of Michigan, the longest-serving senator in the state’s history. Before dying last year, Levin served as the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. During his 36 years in the U.S. Senate, the Detroit Democrat became an expert in national security.

Levin’s three daughters were present at the ceremony.

Also in attendance were Gov. Janet Mills, Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, and Reps. Chellie Pingree.

During remarks, Collins called Levin a dedicated public servant and a cherished friend.

“I learned from him first as a Senate staffer, and then worked closely with him as an admiring Senate colleague,” Collins said. “The men and women who sail aboard the USS Carl M. Levin will do so under an honored name. And wherever they sail, the prayers of a grateful nation will go with them.”

Mills said that she is proud that Maine and its workers at Bath Iron Works are responsible for the construction of the warship.

“Maine has contributed more workforce, more military per capita than any other state in the course of its long history,” Mills said.

King, who along with Collins sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that the warship will strengthen national defense.

“The men and women of Bath Iron Works have once again built a state-of-the-art ship that will provide our nation’s sailors with the tools they need to accomplish their missions and keep America safe,” King said. “It is fitting that this ship bears the name of the late Sen. Carl Levin, who devoted so much of his life to strengthening our national defense, protecting American lives, and supporting our servicemembers.”

After the U.S. Navy conducts sea trials, the USS Carl M. Levin will eventually be stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reporting a rise in breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among the fully...
Breakthrough cases a product of Maine’s high vax rate says Maine CDC
The head-on crash sent one car into the woods.
Orono crash sends four to the hospital Friday night
22-year-old Tyler Clavette has been found safe, according to police.
UPDATE: Penobscot Nation Police Department locate missing man
Total cases have surpassed 91,000.
Maine CDC reports 741 new cases of coronavirus, 2 more deaths
Power restored to Versant Power customers in Penobscot County

Latest News

Members from the Maine State Police Honor Guard conducted an honorable transfer from...
WWII veteran killed in action brought home to Maine
Roughly 200 supporters of abortion access held a rally in Portland’s Congress Square Park...
Portland rally for abortion access comes ahead of pivotal Supreme Court term
Carolyn's Pumpkin Patch in Winterport
Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch selling pumpkins in memory of Winterport woman
This year's theme was "Woofstock."
Paws on Parade makes successful return