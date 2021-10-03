Maine’s governor, congressional leaders attend christening of new warship at BIW

BATH, Maine (WMTW) - Hundreds were at Bath Iron Works Saturday morning for a christening ceremony of a new warship, the U.S.S. Carl M. Levin.

The warship is an Arleigh Burke-class Flight IIA guided missile destroyer.

Officials at Bath Iron Works say that destroyer will be a mainstay of the U.S. Navy for years to come.

The 510-foot warship has been described as “versatile” and able to withstand attacks from enemy ships, submarines and aircraft. It can also withstand chemical attacks.

The ship is named in honor of U.S. Sen. Carl. M. Levin of Michigan, the longest-serving senator in the state’s history. Before dying last year, Levin served as the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. During his 36 years in the U.S. Senate, the Detroit Democrat became an expert in national security.

Levin’s three daughters were present at the ceremony.

Also in attendance were Gov. Janet Mills, Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, and Reps. Chellie Pingree.

During remarks, Collins called Levin a dedicated public servant and a cherished friend.

“I learned from him first as a Senate staffer, and then worked closely with him as an admiring Senate colleague,” Collins said. “The men and women who sail aboard the USS Carl M. Levin will do so under an honored name. And wherever they sail, the prayers of a grateful nation will go with them.”

Mills said that she is proud that Maine and its workers at Bath Iron Works are responsible for the construction of the warship.

“Maine has contributed more workforce, more military per capita than any other state in the course of its long history,” Mills said.

King, who along with Collins sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that the warship will strengthen national defense.

“The men and women of Bath Iron Works have once again built a state-of-the-art ship that will provide our nation’s sailors with the tools they need to accomplish their missions and keep America safe,” King said. “It is fitting that this ship bears the name of the late Sen. Carl Levin, who devoted so much of his life to strengthening our national defense, protecting American lives, and supporting our servicemembers.”

After the U.S. Navy conducts sea trials, the USS Carl M. Levin will eventually be stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

