Maine schools getting help to improve internet access

UNION, Maine (AP) - Maine schools will receive more than $1.6 million in federal money to help improve internet access for students.

The Federal Communications Commission is sending the money to 23 Maine schools and school districts.

It’s a round of funding from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which was created by the American Rescue Plan.

Sen. Angus King advocated in favor of the funding. He said the money will help schools address the digital divide in classrooms.

He said high-speed broadband connection “is a must-have for young people pursuing their education.”

