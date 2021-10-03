Drier Conditions With More Sun For The Next Few Days

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A quiet & chilly start to the day especially for areas north & east of Bangor. Skies there are mostly clear resulting in lows down into the 30s. South & west of Bangor, more clouds are present and even a few scattered showers will be possible as moisture moves through along a stationary front.

Rest of today will have more sun the farther north & east you go. Any shower chances today will stay south & west of the Augusta area. Highs will be heading for the upper 50s to low 60s.

Still watching a low pressure system sitting over the Great Lakes. This low is going to be moving east in our direction for the first half of the work week. This low will try to bring us cloud cover & the chance of showers, but a blocking high to our north will drop just far enough southwards to keep most of central 7 eastern Maine dry with more sun. It does look like parts of southern & western Maine will get more cloud cover and the chance of showers for Monday & Tuesday. Highs for the first part of the week will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

For the second half of next week (Wednesday through Friday), high pressure will move in and will bring sunny & warmer conditions. Highs by the end of next week will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

TODAY: Clouds across the south & west, more sun north & east. Highs in the 50s & 60s with a NE wind around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be coldest across the north & east down into the 30s with areas of frost likely. Central & western Maine will have clouds with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Showers will stay to our south with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Shower chances stay to our south. Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a mild day on the way. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: Another mild day with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

