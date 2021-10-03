Corinth girl welcomed home with parade after major health scare

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - A girl from Corinth has spent the past month recovering from a major health scare.

A welcome home parade for 12-year-old Lilly Chambers on Saturday brought out many faces from the Corinth community.

“It was really important for us to find a way for her to be able to see people in a safe way. So this is what we got,” said Amanda Chambers, her Aunt.

Last month Lilly was diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension, and has since been recovering away from her friends and neighbors.

“We’re grateful for everything that Boston Children’s has done for Lilly to get her healthy and back home. It’s just really important to spread awareness for Pulmonary Hypertension for us. Like Kristany said, it wasn’t something her family was aware of,” said Chambers.

A doctor discovered Lilly’s condition during a routine check up.

“And they put her on Lifeflight within an hour after an E.K.G. and it’s really been a whirlwind since then,” said Chambers.

After finally arriving home Thursday, all Lilly needed was a reminder of the love and support she has from her friends and family.

“She’s been strong, but that’s not without the support of family and friends,” said Chambers.

“Lot of nieces and nephews and cousins and school mates and things like that. There’s a lot of kiddos here. Just the trucks and the amount of people here speaks volumes to how much this family is loved,” said Kristany Townsend, a family friend.

“If there’s a message in any of this. Take your kiddos to well-child checks. It’s very rare and it’s life threatening and it’s really important for kiddos to get checked,” said Chambers.

