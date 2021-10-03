Advertisement

Company intends to restore Maine-Nova Scotia ferry in 2022

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - A Canadian company plans to bring ferry service back to Bar Harbor next year, restoring service between Maine and Nova Scotia.

Bay Ferries operated ferry service from Bar Harbor to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, for more than a decade before moving to Portland, ending service in 2009.

Bay Ferries tried to return for the 2019 season but failed to get the ferry terminal renovated and approved in time.

Then came the pandemic that scuttled service in 2020 and 2021.

