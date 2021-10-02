Advertisement

Some players removed from Brunswick High football team as a result of hazing investigation

By WABI News Desk
Oct. 2, 2021
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Some student-athletes have been removed from the Brunswick High School football team as a result of an investigation into recent allegations of bullying, hazing and harassment, according to the school superintendent.

It’s unclear how many students were removed from the team. The superintendent says they were removed because of violations of codes of conduct and other school district policies.

The superintendent says that the Brunswick High team will continue to play and that the hazing investigation has concluded.

“After consulting with BHS administration, we determined that we could safely field a full team,” said Phillip J. Potenziano the superintendent of Brunswick High School in a written statement. “Supporting student-athletes and the general student body through this situation has been our priority, as evidenced by our supportive measures, and continuing to allow the team to play is a supportive measure.”

No decision has been made regarding the two coaches who are on non-disciplinary administrative leave.

