Radio host Bobby Russell is retiring

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A voice long familiar to Bangor area radio listeners is retiring.

Bobby Russell, morning host for WKIT and also their Program Director, is stepping down after 46 years on the air.

He spent most of that time hosting the “Rock N’ Roll Morning Show.”

Russell’s last show is October 29th.

You’ll still be able to hear Bobby on WZON Z62 Retro Radio and on WZLO.

Stephen King owns The Zone Corporation and called Russell “The Rock of Bangor.”

Scotty Moore, who hosts WKIT’s afternoon show, will take over as Program Director.

