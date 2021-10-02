Advertisement

Power outages reported across parts of Penobscot County

More than 12,000 customers are without power.
power outage
power outage(KWQC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of Versant Power customers in Penobscot County are waking up without power this morning.

Versant Power says more than 12,000 customers are without power in Alton, Bradley, Clifton, Eddington, Holden, Milford, Old Town and Orono.

Crews are working to determine a cause for the outage and will get all customers restored safely and quickly as possible.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC
741 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
Man killed in crash on Maine Turnpike
Health officials are reporting a rise in breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among the fully...
Breakthrough cases a product of Maine’s high vax rate says Maine CDC
IT Men
Maine Cabin Masters restoring the IT Men
The head-on crash sent one car into the woods.
Orono crash sends four to hospital

Latest News

Some student-athletes have been removed from the Brunswick High School football team as a...
Some players removed from Brunswick High football team as a result of hazing investigation
Principal
Hampden Academy principal sleeping in press box to help students celebrate homecoming
This month featured an artistic theme.
Downtown Bangor celebrates “First Friday” with local art
Russell
Radio host Bobby Russell is retiring