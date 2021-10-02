Power outages reported across parts of Penobscot County
More than 12,000 customers are without power.
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of Versant Power customers in Penobscot County are waking up without power this morning.
Versant Power says more than 12,000 customers are without power in Alton, Bradley, Clifton, Eddington, Holden, Milford, Old Town and Orono.
Crews are working to determine a cause for the outage and will get all customers restored safely and quickly as possible.
