Penobscot Nation Police Department looking for missing man

INDIAN ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Nation Police Department is asking for help locating a man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

22-year-old Tyler Clavette was last seen at 1 Sara Springs drive on Indian Island.

Clavette is 5-feet-8-inches tall, and has brown eyes and blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey T-shirt, and a black sweatshirt.

officials say Clavette may be operating a black 4-door Mazda with Maine license plate 4688YV.

They add Clavette has been dealing with some depression, and might be in possession of a firearm.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Penobscot Nation Police Department at 817-7358.

