Advertisement

Penobscot Nation Police Department looking for missing man

If you have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Penobscot Nation Police Department at 817-7358.
22-year-old Tyler Clavette was last seen at 1 Sara Springs Drive on Indian Island.
22-year-old Tyler Clavette was last seen at 1 Sara Springs Drive on Indian Island.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIAN ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Nation Police Department is asking for help locating a man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

22-year-old Tyler Clavette was last seen at 1 Sara Springs drive on Indian Island.

Clavette is 5-feet-8-inches tall, and has brown eyes and blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey T-shirt, and a black sweatshirt.

officials say Clavette may be operating a black 4-door Mazda with Maine license plate 4688YV.

They add Clavette has been dealing with some depression, and might be in possession of a firearm.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Penobscot Nation Police Department at 817-7358.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maine CDC is reporting 926 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, a single day record since the...
Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Maine since pandemic began
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC
741 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross memorial service held in Bangor Thursday
The threat did not name Bonny Eagle or Portland High Schools specifically but officials say...
Old Town, Bonny Eagle High Schools closed due to threat made on Snapchat
Bangor man arrested for multiple sex crimes against two minor children.
Bangor man arrested on multiple sex crimes against 2 minor children

Latest News

Tom Brady, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback (AP)
George Hale talks Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium
Hale's Perspective on sports
A farm in Corinna is looking to be a one stop shop for fall family fun, all while supporting a...
Farm in Corinna home to fall family favorites
A fairness hearing began to hammer out the details of a proposed settlement the Maine People's...
Settlement being worked out for cleaning up mercury pollution in Penobscot River