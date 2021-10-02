Advertisement

Paws on Parade makes successful return

This year's theme was "Woofstock."
This year's theme was "Woofstock."
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Every dog has their day. Saturday’s 28th annual Paws on Parade was a “pawsome” celebration.

Dogs of all kinds took over Husson University for the Bangor Humane Society’s “Woofstock” festival.

The day featured the signature dog walk, plus vendors, raffles, awards and a dog show for pets in need of adoption.

After not having the event last year, organizers, owners, and pups were happy to be back.

“Lots of happy animals, and lots of happy people to be able to be outdoors, it’s a beautiful day,” said event chair Russ Maynard. “The money that we raise today will go for vet care to ensure that we’re sending healthy animals back out into the community.”

“Seeing all the dogs is just so much fun, especially socializing my own dog,” said “Woofie Pies” owner Laura Barrett. “Because it’s local, everybody is really willing to come out and support.”

Not only was it a great day for the dogs, it’s also a very important day for the Bangor Humane Society. This is their most important fundraiser for the year.

“Because of you, the Bangor Humane Society can fulfill its mission - advancing the humane treatment of companion animals, adoption, and education and advocacy in the realm of animal welfare.”

Bangor Humane Society recently re-opened its new, renovated center. Dogs from the runway today will be eligible for adoption on Monday.

All in all, not a “ruff” way at all to spend the day.

