Orono crash sends four to hospital

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono Police say a crash sent four people to the hospital Friday evening.

Officials say it happened at 5:25 p.m. on Forest Ave in Orono.

The road is currently shut down.

They say they expect the road will be closed for a couple more hours as they wait on a reconstructionist.

No word on the statuses of the patients.

Names of those involved are not being released at this time.

“It was a head-on accident, one of the vehicles is in the woods,” said Captain Dan Merrill of the Orono Police Department. “Both have sustained significant damage. In total there’s four patients involved, all have been transported to the hospital.”

The crash is still under investigation. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.