No injuries in Hancock crash Friday afternoon
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - No one was injured in a rollover crash on Route 1 in Hancock this afternoon.
Hancock Maine Volunteer Fire Department says they got the call just before 5 p.m..
They say the vehicle left the roadway and hit a parked UTV that was for sale.
We’re told the vehicle then continued a short ways and rolled over.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.