No injuries in Hancock crash Friday afternoon

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - No one was injured in a rollover crash on Route 1 in Hancock this afternoon.

Hancock Maine Volunteer Fire Department says they got the call just before 5 p.m..

They say the vehicle left the roadway and hit a parked UTV that was for sale.

We’re told the vehicle then continued a short ways and rolled over.

No injuries were reported.

