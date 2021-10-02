Advertisement

No injuries in Hancock crash Friday afternoon

It happened just before 5p.m..
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - No one was injured in a rollover crash on Route 1 in Hancock this afternoon.

Hancock Maine Volunteer Fire Department says they got the call just before 5 p.m..

They say the vehicle left the roadway and hit a parked UTV that was for sale.

We’re told the vehicle then continued a short ways and rolled over.

No injuries were reported.

