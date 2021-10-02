Advertisement

New York man indicted in connection with 2020 Bangor murder case

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New York man wanted in connection with a Bangor murder was indicted Friday.

27-year-old Khalid Harris is charged with murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

In December of last year, police were called to a home on Union Street after a 911 caller reported an unconscious man there.

Paramedics pronounced 28-year-old Syies Adams dead at the scene.

He was arrested earlier this month in Queens, New York.

