New York man indicted in connection with 2020 Bangor murder case

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New York man wanted in connection with a Bangor murder was indicted Friday.

27-year-old Khalid Harris is charged with murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

In December of last year, police were called to a home on Union Street after a 911 caller reported an unconscious man there.

Paramedics pronounced 28-year-old Syies Adams dead at the scene.

He was arrested earlier this month in Queens, New York.

