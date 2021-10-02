Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 741 new cases of coronavirus, 2 more deaths

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 740 new cases of coronavirus and two new deaths.

A resident of Cumberland County and Kennebec County is the latest to die with the virus.

Total cases have surpassed 91,000.

8,512 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out Friday.

These numbers now include booster shots.

65.18% of Maine’s population is now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Penobscot County is recording the most new cases with 161.

Kennebec County has 86 new cases. Hancock has 58.

As of Saturday morning, there are more than 200 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

67 are in critical care, 27 are on a ventilator.

