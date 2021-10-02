Lots of clouds, showers west and south

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level low to our northeast will continue to move in that direction through the day. A few isolated showers are possible across the north, but the chances are low.

A stationary front associated with a low pressure system over the Midwest will set up today through Vermont and New Hampshire. This will bring showers to portions of western, central and southern Maine. A few showers are possible slightly farther north overnight. Tonight could be chilly for some areas across northern Maine where 30s are possible. The rest of the region will be mostly in the 40s overnight.

The stationary front will remain over parts of New England on Sunday. This will bring another round of showers to parts of western, central and southern Maine again.

The low pressure system will slowly move east into the beginning of next week. More showers are expected across western, central and southern Maine on Monday and will begin to spread farther north Monday night and Tuesday.

High pressure moves in on Wednesday. Mostly sunny, warmer and dry conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers south and west. Highs 52-64°. West wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows 38-49°. Calm wind.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with showers south and west. Highs 55-65°. North wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with showers south and west. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind 5-10 mph.

