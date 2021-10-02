House sustains heavy damage in Friday fire

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - A family lost their dog in a fire that broke out this afternoon at a Corinth home.

An ambulance crew driving back from a call noticed smoke coming from the roof of a house on Main Street.

Nobody was home at the time, but the dog was not able to escape.

Officials believe the fire began from a kitchen appliance.

The home sustained heavy damage and crews are removing debris to prevent a rekindle.

Officials say the home did have working smoke detectors which they recommend for all homeowners.

“The biggest thing you can do is smoke detectors,” said Scott Bragdon, Corinth Fire Chief. “That was one of the things my guys noticed when they got off the ambulance was they heard the audible smoke alarms going off, so they knew they probably had a fire here. Smoke detectors, and closed doors.”

Crews from Kenduskeag, Glenburn, Hudson, Bradford, and Charleston also assisted.

Corinth has asked the fire marshal’s office to investigate.

