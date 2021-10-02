Hampden Academy principal sleeping in press box to help students celebrate homecoming

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A local principal has been sleeping in a press box.

Everyone is excited as students are ready to celebrate homecoming, and Principal Tracy has officially had his first night sleeping in the press box.

Homecoming celebrations are happening this weekend.

For Hampden Academy Principal Bill Tracy, he’s been camping in the press box since Thursday night.

the Hampden Academy Music Association is hosting a “Free The Principal Fundraiser” in hopes of raising $2,200 for their competition season.

Thursday night, the marching band lead Mr. Tracy to his sleeping quarters, and he’s going to be sleeping here sleep there until the money is raised.

His goal is to be out by Saturday morning to make it to the community pancake breakfast at 7 a.m..

