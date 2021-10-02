Downtown Bangor celebrates “First Friday” with local art

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Downtown Bangor came to life on Friday, the “First Friday” of October.

The city hosts a special event on the first Friday of each month.

This month’s show featured an artistic theme.

There were vendors selling locally-sourced jewelry, art, and clothing.

There was also live music, dancing, and yoga, and even a chainsaw-carving artist.

Local vendors say it illustrates the diverse talents in Bangor and the importance of buying local.

“There’s so much much talent around in the community and Bangor just kind of embraces artists and makers,” said Amanda Coburn, co-owner of Maine Jewelry and Art. “It’s been a really nice community to be a part of.”

“I’m glad that we’re continuing to do these things even though it’s getting a little bit colder,” said Meghan Martin, co-owner of Kin. “I think it’s important to remember to purchase from our local artists all year round.”

In case you missed Friday’s jam-packed schedule, be sure to check out the next edition on November 5.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.