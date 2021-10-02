Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch selling pumpkins in memory of Winterport woman

WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - A family pumpkin patch in Winterport with some important work going on held their big opening Saturday.

Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch in Winterport is named in memory of Carolyn Russell, a woman who passed away last year of early-onset Alzheimer’s.

This year, her family came together to create something they knew she would have loved- a pumpkin patch.

Carolyn’s son-in-law Kurt built the patch, and the family grew them all summer long.

They also invited people to share memory cards of Carolyn.

Pumpkins were purchased by donation.

Half of the funds raised will go to Alzheimer’s research, with the other half going to Carolyn’s granddaughter Maisie’s college fund.

”Carolyn would have loved this,” said Ed Russell, Carolyn’s husband. “And all the credit goes to my son-in-law Kurt Forcier and my daughter Emerald Forcier, and we’re just very lucky to live in Winterport, Maine. it’s a wonderful community.”

“A big thing is so many people have not only lost loved ones to COVID in the last year, but have lost loved ones to every other horrible reason we lose our loved ones,” said Emerald Forcier, Carolyn’s daughter. “But because of COVID we don’t have the funerals we planned on, and the gatherings, and so it’s just been really beautiful and healing to have people come together who want to talk about my mom, or fill out a memory card about her, and so that’s been the most beautiful part of it all really.”

Emerald says it’s something she hopes to do again in the years ahead.

