Canaan hosts Maine Garlic Festival this weekend

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - Are you a vampire?

If so, stay away from Lake George Regional Park in Canaan this weekend as it hosts the Maine Garlic Fest.

Lake George Regional Park is partnering with Crazy 4 Garlic, a farm also based in Canaan, to host the event.

Highlights include live music from seven bands, over 25 vendors, as well as arts, crafts, and recreation opportunities.

The festival is a celebration of all the region has to offer.

”Local agriculture, recreation, and the arts are kind of what the community has decided on,” said Director of Lake George Corp. Darryll White. “So while we center around garlic, it’s really all of those things that we’re trying to focus on with this festival.”

The festival opens at 9:30 both Saturday and Sunday at Lake George Regional Park.

You should take the west side entrance.

Tickets are $5 for adults.

Kids 12 and under get in free.

You can find out more at their website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.