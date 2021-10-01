Advertisement

WATCH: Canadian man reunited with his dog after it went missing in Maine

By Alyssa Thurlow and WABI News Desk
Oct. 1, 2021
SAINT-PAMPHILE, Quebec (WABI) - It’s not uncommon for police departments around the state to post about missing animals.

The Belfast Police Department is well known for doing so.

A former sergeant with the department is now being credited for reuniting a dog from Canada with its owner.

John Gibbs is a retired police officer who loves to hunt.

He and his sons go moose hunting in a remote part of northern Maine, about 90 miles from Ashland.

On Saturday, a German shepherd made its way into their camp.

He was not wearing a collar.

With Gibbs being so far from civilization, it was too tricky to get a game warden up to their camp.

So, Gibbs posted on Facebook about the missing dog named “Axle.”

The Maine Lost Dog Recovery page picked it up, too!

Gibbs was notified the owner lives in Saint-Pamphile, Quebec.

He made his way to the border crossing where Axle was returned after a few days being spoiled at their hunting camp.

“I couldn’t cross the border. They couldn’t cross the border. So, we just did the exchange that way and the dog ran across the border and everyone was happy,” said Gibbs.

Axle’s owner says the dog took off Friday morning chasing a small animal.

He made his way into the U.S. about 14 miles from his home in Canada - quite the vagabond!

We’re glad the two were finally reunited!

