Sunday River fires up snowguns to test snowmaking system

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty).
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty).
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday River fired up its snowmaking system early Friday morning as temperatures at the ski resort dipped into the 30s overnight.

Sunday River conducts a test of its snowmaking annually to ensure it is working properly ahead of ski season.

The resort turned on four snowguns on the Lower Downdraft Trail.

Sunday River officials said they will begin making snow as soon as there are sustained freezing temperatures overnight at the higher elevations of the mountain.

The resort typically opens around Halloween but no opening date for this year has been set.

