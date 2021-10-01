Showers East This Evening. Trending Drier For The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Upper level low has now moved into the Canadian Maritimes. It still has an influence on the region by bringing cloud cover for all and even some showers across the north & east. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight with some areas of light drizzle. Most of our lows will once again drop into the low 40s with some spots expecting some 30s. Winds will be out of the west around 5-10 mph.

Saturday looks to be a decent day. Expect a mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s & 60s. There will be a warm front extending into the western part of the state. This will bring the chance of showers especially to western & southern locations. Places north and east of the Bangor area should stay mostly dry & will have slightly more sunshine.

By Sunday & early next week is where there is an area of low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes heading for our direction. An area of high pressure to our north will push southwards & will keep the majority of the moisture to our south. Best chance of rain in the state of Maine will be over southern & western spots Sunday through Tuesday. Central & eastern Maine will see their best chance of showers on Tuesday as the low tries to push northwards. Highs for early next week will stay in the 50s & 60s.

For the second half of next week, high pressure will move in and will bring sunny & warmer conditions. Highs by the end of next week could reach the upper 60s & low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with some scattered showers to the east. Lows will be in the 40s with a west wind around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s & 60s. A few afternoon showers will be possible to the south & west.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible to the south & west. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & close. Showers will stay to our south with highs in the 50s & 60s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers possible. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs heading for the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the low to upper 60s.

