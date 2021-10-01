Patly to mostly cloudy, a few showers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Scattered showers are possible today, mainly north, associated with an upper level low located just to the northeast. A few showers are possible tonight and Saturday before the low exit the region. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions today and tomorrow.

Temperatures will be cool around the region today, with most places struggling to get out of the 50s. Highs will be a little warmer this weekend with temperatures in the low 60s.

Another low pressure system will approach from the west on Sunday. A few showers are possible Sunday and Monday with better chances Monday night and Tuesday.

High pressure moves in on Wednesday. Mostly sunny, warmer and dry conditions are expected both Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly north. Highs 50-62°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. Lows 39-49°. Light west wind.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated afternoon showers. Highs 52-63°. West wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs 54-64°. NNE wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast wind 5-10.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. NNW wind 5-10 mph.

