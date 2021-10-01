Advertisement

Olympic hopeful training at new Decal Gymnastics facility

Mylee Grant started practicing when she was seven years old
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Thorndike’s Mylee Grant is training towards her dream of becoming an Olympic gymnast.

Mylee Grant started when she was seven, and says that the sport is fun and challenging.
Mylee Grant started when she was seven, and says that the sport is fun and challenging.(WABI)

She started when she was seven, and said that the sport is fun and challenging.

“I was jumping around on the couch at home, and then my mom put me in gymnastics,” said Grant, 13-year-old gymnast.

“It’s fun first. As long as she’s having fun and enjoying what she’s doing, then the sky’s the limit,” said Delani Sher, Decal Gymnastics co-owner/coach.

Grant’s favorite event is the uneven bars. She’s been working on her routine at Decal Gymnastics’ new facility in Oakland.

Co-owner Alexis Evans says the site, which was just purchased Friday, helps to better serve the community and share the sport.

“We reached the point after the Olympics where everybody just wanted to do gymnastics. This was the place to be between here and Augusta. Kids are just looking for something fun to do, and parents after COVID just want to get their kids active and out,” said Evans.

Classes have hosted gymnasts as young as 14 months old.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maine CDC is reporting 926 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, a single day record since the...
Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Maine since pandemic began
Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross memorial service held in Bangor Thursday
The threat did not name Bonny Eagle or Portland High Schools specifically but officials say...
Old Town, Bonny Eagle High Schools closed due to threat made on Snapchat
Bangor man arrested for multiple sex crimes against two minor children.
Bangor man arrested on multiple sex crimes against 2 minor children
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb

Latest News

She started playing football in fourth grade.
Kendra Fournier enjoying senior football season at John Bapst
The UMaine men's basketball team is poised to produce in the paint this winter.
Black Bears look for success through the post in 2021-22
Ben Barr comes over from UMass after a National Championship there as associate head coach and...
Black Bear men’s hockey ready to start with new head coach
UMaine will return to action at Alfond Arena for the first time in 595 days on Saturday
Black Bears bringing back plenty of experience for new women’s hockey season