Olympic hopeful training at new Decal Gymnastics facility

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Thorndike’s Mylee Grant is training towards her dream of becoming an Olympic gymnast.

Mylee Grant started when she was seven, and says that the sport is fun and challenging. (WABI)

She started when she was seven, and said that the sport is fun and challenging.

“I was jumping around on the couch at home, and then my mom put me in gymnastics,” said Grant, 13-year-old gymnast.

“It’s fun first. As long as she’s having fun and enjoying what she’s doing, then the sky’s the limit,” said Delani Sher, Decal Gymnastics co-owner/coach.

Grant’s favorite event is the uneven bars. She’s been working on her routine at Decal Gymnastics’ new facility in Oakland.

Co-owner Alexis Evans says the site, which was just purchased Friday, helps to better serve the community and share the sport.

“We reached the point after the Olympics where everybody just wanted to do gymnastics. This was the place to be between here and Augusta. Kids are just looking for something fun to do, and parents after COVID just want to get their kids active and out,” said Evans.

Classes have hosted gymnasts as young as 14 months old.

