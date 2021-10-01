Advertisement

Officer adopts little girl he consoled responding to an abuse report

By Adrienne Broaddus
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Ariz. (CNN) – Law enforcement officers deal with difficult cases a lot of the time, but one case became more than work to an officer in Arizona.

Lt. Brian Zach with the Kingman Police Department met one of his life’s greatest gifts during a welfare check four years ago. That call changed his life personally, giving him a new role of “dad.”

“She had a skull fracture, brain bleed and dislocated elbow. My heart felt for this little girl who was covered in bruises. She had a very strong spirit about her,” Zach recalled.

Kyla, 2, was a child abuse victim in need of a new home.

“Then the question that changed our lives forever was, ‘Would you actually consider being a placement home?’ And I immediately said ‘yes,’” Zach said.

Now, four years after the initial call, the short-term solution has become permanent.

“They said it would only be a couple of weeks to a month until they could find a placement home for her. We played it week by week, month by month court date by court date not knowing how long we would really have,” Zach said.

Zach’s childhood friend, Detective Heath Mosby was in awe of the officer. He had never heard of any other of the department’s officers doing that.

“When it finally came down to finally adoption, it was awesome,” Mosby said.

Zach is thankful to have Kyla in his life.

“God sent her to me for a reason,” he said. “She’s had a place in my heart since the night I met her.”

Zach says fostering is in his future and Kyla is now soaring.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maine CDC is reporting 926 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, a single day record since the...
Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Maine since pandemic began
Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross memorial service held in Bangor Thursday
The threat did not name Bonny Eagle or Portland High Schools specifically but officials say...
Old Town, Bonny Eagle High Schools closed due to threat made on Snapchat
Bangor man arrested for multiple sex crimes against two minor children.
Bangor man arrested on multiple sex crimes against 2 minor children
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb

Latest News

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
Mississippi and Tennessee to square off in Supreme Court over groundwater dispute
Mississippi and Tennessee to square off in Supreme Court over groundwater dispute
The latest data from the CDC says more than 183 million Americans are now fully vaccinated and...
States see increase in COVID vaccinations ahead of mandate deadlines
The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst...
Suit blames baby’s death on cyberattack at Alabama hospital
A large bag of meth can be seen in the background of this image posted on Facebook Marketplace.
Man trying to sell catalytic converter arrested for meth instead