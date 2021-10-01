Advertisement

More than 1,000 UMaine students must comply with shot rules

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - More than 1,000 University of Maine System students must come into compliance with the system’s vaccination and testing requirements this month or they will be withdrawn from courses without a refund.

The system said Thursday it is reaching the end of its campaign to bring students into compliance with the rules.

The system says students have until Oct. 15 to verify their vaccinated status or receive an exemption that requires weekly testing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maine CDC is reporting 926 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, a single day record since the...
Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Maine since pandemic began
Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross memorial service held in Bangor Thursday
The threat did not name Bonny Eagle or Portland High Schools specifically but officials say...
Old Town, Bonny Eagle High Schools closed due to threat made on Snapchat
Bangor man arrested for multiple sex crimes against two minor children.
Bangor man arrested on multiple sex crimes against 2 minor children
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb

Latest News

Ivermectin tablets for humans
Healthcare officials talk about dangers of using Ivermectin to treat COVID
Health care workers have until October 1 to be fully vaccinated.
Maine’s vaccine mandate for health care workers in effect
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty).
Sunday River fires up snowguns to test snowmaking system
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC
741 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths