Man killed in crash on Maine Turnpike

(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WELLS, Maine (WMTW) — A Massachusetts man died late Thursday night when his car was hit by a tractor-trailer on the Maine Turnpike in Wells.

State police say a car was parked in the breakdown lane near mile 20 just after 11 p.m. The truck driver moved to the center lane in order to provide space, but police say as the truck passed, the driver of the car pulled out in front of the truck to try to use the crossover.

The truck slammed into the driver’s side of the car. Brian Anger, 52, of Auburn, Massachusetts, died at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland to be treated for what police said were minor injuries.

Multiple lanes of traffic were closed for several hours overnight Thursday into Friday and one northbound lane was still closed at 7 a.m. Friday.

Police said it was not clear why Anger was trying to use the crossover.

