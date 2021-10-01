Advertisement

Maine’s vaccine mandate for health care workers in effect

Health care workers have until October 1 to be fully vaccinated.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The governor’s mandate for health care workers to be vaccinated went into effect on Friday, but it won’t be enforced right away.

The state has said it will not not start enforcing the rule until Oct. 29 to give more time to workers to get their shots and to help health providers fill potential staffing gaps.

MaineHealth, the state’s largest health care provider, said 93% of its 23,000 staff members were vaccinated and that 69 had quit.

Northern Light Health said nearly all of its doctors and nurses have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19, but that 89 staffers left because they would not get vaccinated.

Central Maine Healthcare said that 86% of their staff is vaccinated. They also said 40 staff members have already resigned and 30 more have submitted their resignations.

