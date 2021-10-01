Advertisement

State trooper suffers critical gunshot wound on Chicago expressway

An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was taken...
An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois State Police trooper has been shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago’s South Side.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday on the inbound side of the expressway at 43rd Street.

He says the trooper was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is being treated for a “critical gunshot wound.”

The shooting comes on the same day that state police started beefing up patrols on expressways in response to a rash of shootings on the roadways.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maine CDC is reporting 926 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, a single day record since the...
Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Maine since pandemic began
Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross memorial service held in Bangor Thursday
The threat did not name Bonny Eagle or Portland High Schools specifically but officials say...
Old Town, Bonny Eagle High Schools closed due to threat made on Snapchat
Bangor man arrested for multiple sex crimes against two minor children.
Bangor man arrested on multiple sex crimes against 2 minor children
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC
741 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

Latest News

Axle's owner says the dog took off last Friday morning chasing a small animal.
WATCH: Canadian man reunited with his dog after it went missing in Maine
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, nursing coordinator Beth Springer looks into a...
US COVID cases falling, but hospitals brace for next wave
Axle's owner says the dog took off last Friday morning chasing a small animal.
Canadian man reunited with dog
President Joe Biden is heading to Capitol Hill on Friday as Democrats are determined to rescue...
Biden at Capitol as Democrats scale back $3.5T plan